Stopping a breach is good, but containing it is better. In this session, Illumio’s SVP Global Partner Sales and Alliances, Todd Palmer, explained why segmentation has become the missing piece of the Zero Trust puzzle. By providing total visibility and the power to shut down lateral movement with one click, Illumio is giving MSPs the tools to secure the middle ground between initial prevention and emergency response. The big news for the channel? The launch of Illumiverse Labs, a series of hands-on workshops that partners can run for free to prove Illumio’s value in real-time. Following a massive showing at RSA, Illumio is leaning into live demos and 30-day trials to help partners capitalize on the massive buzz surrounding the upcoming Gartner Magic Quadrant for segmentation. If you aren’t showing your customers how to isolate a threat before it spreads, now is the time to start.

Check out our past interview with Illumio: Past interview with Illumio: https://www.e-channelnews.com/illumio-launches-new-technology-alliance-partner-program/