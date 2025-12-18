Sameer Tiwari, Chief Technology Officer. at Protegrity, talked about the company’s mission to safeguard sensitive data, particularly for banks and healthcare providers. Protegrity’s strategy emphasizes core data protection, ensuring security even when external defenses are breached. He noted the increasing cyber threats faced by these sectors and highlighted ongoing collaborations with major banks to integrate AI and quantum technology into their security frameworks. He noted the apprehension banks have regarding large language models (LLMs), which, despite their potential benefits, lead to stringent security measures that can impede their effectiveness.

He elaborated on the features of Protegrity’s AI Team Edition, which includes anonymization, discovery, synthetic data, and semantic guardrails. These features aim to enhance data management while addressing legal concerns and ensuring compliance. Sameer also raised the importance of governance in data management, particularly in light of the risks associated with agents creating other agents. He introduced a free development edition of their software on GitHub to promote open-source collaboration and user feedback, while also addressing the need for accessible protection against evolving cyber threats.

Finally, Sameer explored the implications of quantum computing in cybersecurity, emphasizing the necessity of regularly rotating encryption keys and adopting quantum-safe algorithms.