RevealSecurity is a developer of AI platform intended to give cybersecurity against the insider threat to enterprises. The company’s product is powered by a clustering engine and activity flow analytics detects every insider threat on any enterprise applications, without having to create rules, build data models, or clean outlines, enabling clients to reduce the risks and prevent damage. RevealSecurity’s detection solution is application agnostic, analyzing user journeys in and between different types of applications – SaaS, cloud and custom-built applications.

