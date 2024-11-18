Siimon Tsai, Country Manager, Canada at QNAP

Siimon presented the company’s latest advancements in data security and backup solutions, highlighting the alarming rise in hacking incidents, which exceed 2,000 daily. He detailed QNAP’s innovative hardware and software offerings designed to assist managed service providers in effectively securing client data, including the MSA client that now supports both cloud-to-cloud and cloud-to-on-premise backup options at no cost. Furthermore, Simon emphasized QNAP’s integration of AI technologies to enhance service value, showcasing partnerships with prominent brands such as Nike and Chick-fil-A.