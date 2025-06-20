Guest: Rob Rae, Corporate Vice President of Community and Ecosystems, at Pax8

In this discussion, Rob shared his transition to Pax8, emphasizing the company’s innovative community-building approach and his role in representing the voice of managed service providers (MSPs). He highlighted initiatives aimed at improving partner experience and education, particularly regarding AI and business growth. Rob also addressed the challenges introverts face in networking, encouraging attendees to connect with lesser-known vendors for valuable insights.

