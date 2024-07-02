Securonix announced a revamp of its partner program to leverage the new AI-Reinforced CyberOps Capabilities in the recently launched Securonix EON. The enhanced Securonix partner program, now called Securonix Elevate, offers new, tiered pricing based on program levels, as well as enablement and marketing benefits and training.

Mark Stevens, Vice President of Strategic Alliances at Securonix, discussed the company’s latest initiatives and introduced the Unified Defense SIEM platform, highlighting its comprehensive features and new AI-based capabilities developed based on customer and partner feedback. He emphasized the company’s commitment to innovation and simplicity in user experience, particularly for MSSP partners, and discussed the revised and standardized pricing model of the channel program to enhance the partner experience, simplify pricing and consumption models, and offer new packages and features to cater to different partner needs and maturity levels.

Julian and Mark also discussed the crucial role of integrations and partner support in the cybersecurity landscape. They emphasized the need to steer clear of rip and replace scenarios, instead advocating for a gradual transition and the provision of a wide array of integrations and comprehensive functionality to partners. Furthermore, they stressed the importance of offering extensive support and training to ensure successful deployment for customers, underscoring the mission-critical nature of these aspects in the cybersecurity industry.

Check out our past interview with Securonix: https://www.e-channelnews.com/channel-chief-interview-scott-sampson/