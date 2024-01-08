Presenter: Des Russell, Chief Partnership Officer at Partner Elevate

Julian and Des talk about how Partner Elevate’s solution can help vendors solve the problems that they typically see with Channel Partners on driving demand for products and services.

A recent research report stated that more than 90% of the vendor revenue was delivered by Channel partners so there’s no shortage of opportunity and there’s no shortage of spend in terms of where customers attention is in this particular space. It’s all about how can vendors grow while helping MSPs automate their relationships and push information out to their audience on a consistent basis.