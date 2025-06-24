Fortra recently unveiled its new global partner program, “Fortra Protect,” designed to enhance partner profitability and provide the necessary resources for success.

Faraz Siraj, Vice President of Global Channels and Alliances at Fortra, talked about this new global channel program designed to ensure predictable margins for partners. He explained that this initiative aims to alleviate financial uncertainties for partners, enabling them to concentrate on delivering effective solutions to clients. He acknowledged the importance of a balanced approach in pricing strategies, particularly in competitive environments, while also addressing the challenges Managed Service Providers (MSPs) face in justifying their technology stacks amidst increasing compliance demands.

