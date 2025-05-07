D&H Distributing, and SonicWall, announced a new program for Managed Service Providers (MSPs) offered for North American MSPs only through D&H Distributing. The new program leverages SonicWall’s SonicSentry Services, which provide a device-agnostic approach to managed extended detection and response (MXDR) services, empowering partners to provide one-stop-shop cybersecurity solutions to their customers.

“D&H Distributing and SonicWall share a commitment to providing partners with state-of-the-art cybersecurity solutions that meet the moment,” said Jason Bystrak, Senior Vice President, Modern Solutions Business Unit, D&H Distributing. “As new vulnerabilities and increasingly sophisticated cyber threats continue to emerge, we remain steadfast in providing our partners and their end customers the tools to stay ahead and keep their organizations safe. Just as we are immensely proud to have been awarded SonicWall’s 2025 Distributor of the Year for North America, we are excited to partner with SonicWall on this one-of-a-kind program, which extends the strength of our alliance in keeping businesses secure.”

SonicSentry provides MSPs/MSSPs with the complete suite of MDR services, allowing them to offer their customers an all-inclusive, proactive approach to threat detection and remediation. In addition to driving new revenue opportunities, the program offers seamless interactions with a dedicated team of specialists, drives down overhead costs by reducing the need for end-customers to source additional resources, and helps to fulfill industry-specific compliance measures. By streamlining resources, the program allows partners to offer their customers both peace of mind and the ability to maintain their focus on the needs of their business.

“Our partnership with D&H Distributing is marked by our dedication to innovation and excellence,” said Jason Carter, Chief Revenue Officer, SonicWall. “For years, we’ve worked closely with D&H to ensure that our joint customers are equipped with world-class cybersecurity solutions tailored to meet the needs MSPs face in today’s increasingly challenging digital landscape. The launch of SonicSentry underscores our commitment to delivering partners the solutions they need to remain agile and responsive. We are proud to extend our strategic partnership with D&H through this elite program, and we look forward to driving even greater success together as we continue to innovate and empower our channel community.”

D&H is currently the only distributor to offer this program to its partner community. Partners can learn more by contacting a dedicated D&H representative at sonicwallmss@dandh.com.