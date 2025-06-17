It’s no secret that channel partners are vital in today’s tech landscape, and with this, channel leaders must adapt to new ways of thinking and approaches to partners and customers alike.

Tom Herrmann, Global Vice President, Channels & Alliances at Black Duck, a company offering tools for testing code security and compliance, detailed his transition from large tech firms to his current role, where he is developing a channel program aimed at fostering collaboration among partners. He stressed the significance of executive support and a quality-over-quantity approach in partner selection to minimize competition. He also touched on the necessity of enablement training for partners, particularly in light of the complexities introduced by AI, and a new model where partners retain full margins from their services, enhancing their profitability and differentiation in the market. Tom also highlighted the importance of local representation and cultural understanding in building successful partnerships.