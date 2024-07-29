Julian spoke to George Crump from Verge.io, a regular on E-Channelnews about their recent achievements, including being recognized as a top VMware vSphere alternative by DCIG. Super excited about upcoming plans, George acknowledged the positive attention his company is receiving. He explained the benefits of their solution, including better performance, scalability, and total cost of ownership, and discussed the challenges faced by channel partners with VMware.

Find out more about their new channel program: https://www.e-channelnews.com/vergeio-launches-new-var-program-to-lead-it-resellers-beyond-vmware/

To request access to their latest webinar, click here.