Gordon MacKintosh, Senior Vice President of Channel and Commercial Sales at Juniper, highlighted the company’s partner program. Some key points included its simplicity and profitability, which offers $1 rebates for deal registration and an Elite Plus framework designed to enhance sales collaboration. He also noted that partners have experienced growth rates that are double that of Juniper’s overall performance, underscoring the program’s effectiveness.

He also emphasized the importance of the partner community, attributing 98% of enterprise business growth to these relationships. He discussed the company’s focus on enhancing the Elite Plus partner program and investing in channel self-service capabilities, particularly in response to the growing demand for managed services and as-a-service models.