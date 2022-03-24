Following the recent news about Fully Managed being acquired by Telus, the Vancouver-based team behind Fully Managed are launching their next project —a SaaS work analytics platform called Produce8.

Co-founded and backed by Chris Day—the co-founder of IT Glue, Fully Managed and ScalePad—along with Mark Scott, (CEO) and Joel Abramson, (Chief Strategy Officer) both from Fully Managed, Produce8 addresses a problem a lot of companies are facing right now. There’s a real lack of visibility within remote and digital-first teams.

It’s challenging to see what people are working on and accomplishing.

There’s too much digital distraction and time wasted with continual check-ins, status updates and video meetings.

And there’s concern over whether team members are truly productive and engaged.

The future of work continues to be such a huge topic of discussion as more and more companies opt to maintain remote and hybrid digital work models indefinitely—but we all know there are still challenges to overcome.

Find out more at www.produce8.com