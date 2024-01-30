Karen Gondoly, CEO of Leostream, presented Leostream’s remote access desktop platform as a solution to help VMware partners navigate the transition to Broadcom with minimal pain. The conversation highlighted the importance of understanding the depth of an organization’s reliance on VMware and the potential benefits and trade-offs of making the switch.

Karen and Julian Lee discussed the benefits and opportunities of Leostream, highlighting its flexibility, strong support team, and the trend towards hybrid solutions. They emphasized the importance of taking time to evaluate new technologies and the opportunity for channel partners to save costs and learn quickly. Additionally, they discussed the potential for cost savings through moving to the cloud and the importance of managing cloud costs effectively.

See our past interview with Karen about Leostream’s channel program: https://www.e-channelnews.com/leostream-launches-new-channel-program/