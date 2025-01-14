Conversation with Michael Day, VP Global Partner Sales of GoTo, a company making IT and business communications easy, so its customers can do what matters most.

Michael provided an overview of the company’s unified communications and IT services tailored for small to mid-market organizations. He emphasized the need to focus on the ideal customer profile and simplify remote work solutions to enhance user experience. The discussion highlighted the increasing importance of AI in communication, particularly in overcoming language barriers and boosting productivity, as well as the necessity for collaboration tools to adapt to the growing trend of hybrid work environments. Michael noted that advancements in hardware are outpacing software, presenting opportunities for better AI integration in remote work solutions.

He also addressed the critical role of security in remote communications, advocating for a zero trust framework and cautioning users about interactions with AI. The importance of adhering to global and local security frameworks was emphasized, given the evolving nature of security structures worldwide.

2025 Predictions from Michael:

· Partner programs will evolve as a key value-add for businesses:Strategic partners have long been determinants of success, but the year ahead will see continued growth in the ways that companies use partners to create, manage, and enhance their businesses. More and more organizations are forming partner or channel programs to grow their audiences and revenues. That necessitates intentionality from partners in determining the qualifying criteria that inform what products and services they want to represent in the market.

· Navigating a shifting partner engagement paradigm:AI is bringing about massive change in the ways that we work, and the channel will prove to be no exception in 2025. Sustained success will depend on companies’ willingness to lean into three key partner engagement activities in 2025. Firstly, organizations need to be walking the walk with the AI projects that they are advertising to the market. This will demonstrate material benefit to partners, showing that specific AI applications are useful tools and not just a roadmap.

