Sitting is the new smoking… We spoke with Kensington Technology’s ergo expert, Lisa Schuiteboer, as part of Ergonomics month (which is October) and she gave us some good advice.



Lisa discussed the latest trends in ergonomics and all the options for Work From Home, Work From Office, Work From Everywhere and how to make the most of all these set-ups. Not to mention how to manage going from one to another and back and how companies are approaching workspace wellness through ergo.

Check out Kensington’s web site at www.kensington.com