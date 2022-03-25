To address its ongoing expansion, major channel technology provider D&H Canada announces it has appointed David Stephens, former director of channels from Schneider Electric Canada, as its new vice president of sales. David brings more than 20 years of leadership roles, expertise, and channel relationships to his new position at D&H, and will be focused on driving engagement with the company’s growing partner base, in addition to strategic sales efforts. This enhancement of D&H Canada’s leadership team is in keeping with the company’s new “BFG” (Built for Growth) initiative, which includes double digit increases in sales that the distributor experienced in calendar year 2021. He began his tenure on March 7.

Stephens recently led Schneider Electric Canada’s secure power division, where he was responsible for nationwide partner relationships and managed sales of the company’s single-phase portfolio into edge-based data centers. His channel journey also includes more than 18 years with IBM and Lenovo, where he served in a range of positions across disciplines like marketing, product management, and sales, including director of sales for the Lenovo reseller channel.

David Stephens’ deep understanding of the Canadian market aligns with the distributor’s ongoing commitment to its partners and its relationship-centric service model. As he drives deeper into D&H Canada’s solution provider base and becomes more entrenched in the company’s management, he expects to deliver even greater business experiences and partner-facing resources to the channel, leveraging that increased engagement to assess the unique, real-world needs of different VARs in the field. Stephens will advocate for the needs of D&H Canada’s partners across its vendor community, ensuring the company’s ability to provide meaningful, relevant programs that will make those solution providers more competitive.

“I’m excited to apply my skills and long-held relationships to the continued success of D&H and its partners. This is a time of great momentum in the channel, where partners are looking to become more efficient and digitally fluent in how they deliver services and grow their practices,” said Stephens. “We are determined to be an extension of our partners’ businesses, helping them augment their capabilities and continually source a robust, secure, and scalable range of end-to-end solutions that will exceed the expectations of their business end-users.”

