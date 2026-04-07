Chillisoft is proud to announce its appointment as an official distributor for the complete Fortra cybersecurity portfolio in Australia. This milestone marks a significant expansion of a long-standing partnership, enhancing Chillisoft’s ability to deliver elite security solutions across the Oceania region.

Building on nearly eight years of success with Fortra brands like Tripwire, this new agreement authorizes Chillisoft to represent Fortra’s entire suite of technologies across Australia, New Zealand, Fiji, and Papua New Guinea. The expansion ensures that partners and customers receive certified, in-country technical expertise and dedicated sales support for all Fortra solutions.

Gavin Lawless, CEO of Chillisoft Australia, said:

“We continuously see how emerging vendors scale their businesses in ANZ through leveraging the channel and building trusted relationships with partners who open doors. An effective channel is a multiplying force, which leveraged properly gives such great returns to vendors. Fortra embracing the channel is extremely positive and we’re excited to be on this journey as we help them scale and leverage our partner relationships in this region.”

Alex Teh, Group CEO of Chillisoft, added:

“Chillisoft has been working with Fortra products like Tripwire for nearly 8 years. In that time, we have been thrilled to see Fortra’s expansion into many other areas of cybersecurity. Together through our partnership, Chillisoft Group and Fortra are committed to representing Fortra products across the whole Oceania region. Chillisoft will be ensuring that our technical and sales resources are certified and capable of providing an in-country white glove service on all the Fortra technologies we sell. We feel very supported by Fortra, led extremely well by Vice President of Sales, Gene Ng, who understands how the channel works and what we need to be successful together.”

Gene Ng, Vice President of Sales, Fortra, said:

“The ANZ region is navigating a transformative period of digital evolution, where cybersecurity has shifted from a back-office function to the very heartbeat of business resilience. Our partnership with Chillisoft has matured from a single-product engagement into a comprehensive, full-portfolio alliance, reflecting our unwavering commitment to the Australian and New Zealand markets.The ANZ region is navigating a transformative period of digital evolution, where cybersecurity has shifted from a back-office function to the very heartbeat of business resilience. Our partnership with Chillisoft has matured from a single-product engagement into a comprehensive, full-portfolio alliance, reflecting our unwavering commitment to the Australian and New Zealand markets. By combining our global innovation with deep local insights, we are moving beyond just ‘delivering tools’ to providing a proactive, intelligence-led foundation for growth. In a landscape where trust is the ultimate currency, this expansion ensures that ANZ businesses can scale with confidence, staying ahead of sophisticated threats and securing their future in a complex digital economy.”

By aligning Fortra’s global innovation with Chillisoft’s local specialized support, this partnership empowers regional partners to navigate a complex threat landscape with confidence and exceptional value.