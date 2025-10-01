D&H Canada‘s General Manager, Peter DiMarco, and Vice President of Sales, Rob Brown, shared insights into the company’s recent achievements and future strategies. Rob expressed enthusiasm about recently joining the team and highlighted the company’s dynamic culture. Peter detailed D&H Canada’s significant growth, including a tripling of the workforce and a 28% year-to-date business increase, attributing success to strong personal relationships and a commitment to digital transformation. Both emphasized the importance of human interaction in their operations, particularly as they support partners transitioning to mid-market and enterprise clients.

The conversation also covered D&H Canada’s innovative initiatives, such as the introduction of AI experience centers for role-based learning and a notable 60% growth in their cloud business. Peter discussed the benefits of peer-to-peer networking and provided guidance for channel partners on effectively approaching AI, focusing on user efficiency. Rob outlined his vision for D&H, focusing on enhancing partner relationships, building a peer-to-peer community, and expanding advanced solutions in the data center sector.