Ingram Micro recently became the first U.S. Distributor to achieve Fortinet’s Engaged Preferred Services Partner (EPSP) designation. The exclusive and advanced Fortinet security certification further differentiates Ingram Micro’s value by introducing specialized training, enablement, and professional services capabilities

Ingram Micro’s VP of Pro Services and Communities, Paul Hager, discussed the challenges faced by MSPs in gaining technical certifications and scaling their operations. He highlighted the importance of education and resources in helping MSPs understand when to bring Fortinet into the game and execute deployments effectively. He also touched on the role of distribution in providing end-to-end solutions and support for partners, emphasizing the need to simplify tech stacks.