Julian recently had a chat with Nick Heddy, President and CCO, and Craig Donovan, Chief Experience Officer at Pax8,

leading cloud commerce marketplace, about the recent launch of Pax8’s Voyager Alliance partner program. This program introduces a new era for Pax8 that provides partners across the globe with a tailored approach to meet their specific needs and provide a growth path at every stage of their journey.

Pax8 also announced a strategic partnership with ConnectWise. The partnership aims to onboard ConnectWise as a vendor in the Pax8 marketplace, enhancing the partner experience by integrating security solutions into the ConnectWise platform. The goal is to simplify access to brand products for partners and customers.

Nick and Craig also highlighted new features like storefronts for managed service providers (MSPs) and the Opportunity Explorer tool, aimed at identifying sales opportunities and addressing challenges such as compliance and cybersecurity.

