TD SYNNEX announced it has been named one of the “2024 World’s Most Admired Companies” by FORTUNE. This is the third consecutive year the company has been named to the list, following the legacy companies’ long history of inclusion on the list as well.



“We are honoured to be part of this distinguished list of companies once again and to see our team recognised for their passion for empowering our global partners to achieve great outcomes with technology,” said TD SYNNEX CEO Rich Hume. “This consistent achievement is a reflection of the culture fostered by our 23,000-plus co-workers around the globe, who are all committed to making each other and our partners successful every day.”



The list of World’s Most Admired Companies is developed annually by Fortune in partnership with Korn Ferry. Candidates for the list include 1,500 of the largest companies from around the globe and winners are chosen based on the results of a corporate reputation survey administered to top executives, directors and members of the financial community. Full methodology can be found at fortune.com.