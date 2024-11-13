Sam Valmé, Senior Director, NA Channel Sales at AvePoint, providing customizable solutions to optimize SaaS operations, enable secure collaboration, and accelerate digital transformation

At the Ingram Micro ONE event, Sam emphasized the company’s commitment to data security and its strategic initiative to collaborate with Managed Service Providers (MSPs). Since its IPO in 2021, AvePoint has been revitalizing its partner program to better cater to the mid-market and SMB sectors. He highlighted the overwhelming array of cybersecurity options available and advised MSPs to focus on securing their data infrastructure before exploring more complex solutions.

Sam stressed the importance of fostering genuine relationships with MSPs and sharing best practices to enhance their success.