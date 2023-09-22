Pax8, a leading cloud commerce marketplace, announced the promotion of Craig Donovan to Chief Experience Officer (CXO). This is a newly created position that will align with the evolving needs of the business. In the role, Donovan will lead the company’s new experience team that will focus on enhancing experience with partners, vendors, and customers.

During his tenure at Pax8, Donovan has been recognized for his pivotal role in fostering a strategic partner-centered approach. Notably, the design of Professional Services Automation (PSA) integrations for Pax8’s cloud marketplace have played a critical role in enhancing the partner experience. In addition, Donovan developed the company’s professional services program, further strengthening the support provided to partners. Lastly, his vision led to the successful launch of Pax8 Academy, aimed at providing comprehensive business and technical development opportunities for partners, empowering them to thrive in the channel.

“I hold a profound passion for the channel and its remarkable contributors of partners, vendors, and customers,” stated Donovan. “Pax8 stands at the forefront of innovative ideas, technology, and initiatives that will revolutionize the industry. The formation of the Pax8 Experience Team marks an infinite opportunity for Pax8 to listen and learn with these stakeholders as we build the future of our marketplace. We will use these insights to drive programs and initiatives that foster a more connected ecosystem.”

