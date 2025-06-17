Guest: Michael Becce, CEO of MRB Public Relations

Michael highlighted the importance of branding within the Managed Service Provider (MSP) community, noting that it serves as a crucial connection between vendors and customers. He observed that many smaller MSPs do not leverage public relations effectively, which limits their growth opportunities. He also presented a solution that involves training for MSPs to adopt effective PR practices at minimal or no cost, aiming to empower them to enhance their marketing efforts and expand their audience reach.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR