Guest: Michael Becce, CEO of MRB Public Relations

Michael highlighted the importance of branding within the Managed Service Provider (MSP) community, noting that it serves as a crucial connection between vendors and customers. He observed that many smaller MSPs do not leverage public relations effectively, which limits their growth opportunities. He also presented a solution that involves training for MSPs to adopt effective PR practices at minimal or no cost, aiming to empower them to enhance their marketing efforts and expand their audience reach.