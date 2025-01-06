Mark Scott, is General Partner at Top Down Ventures and formerly founder and CEO of several ventures such as N-able and Fully Managed. During the interview, he provided an overview of the managed services industry, predicting its growth to surpass a trillion dollars by 2030. He highlighted the disparity between high-performing managed service providers (MSPs) and those struggling, emphasizing the need for MSPs to invest in specializations such as cloud and cybersecurity to remain competitive. Mark pointed out that many MSPs are currently operating at a loss, which may stem from inadequate skill sets and ineffective business strategies. He also touched on the challenges posed by emerging technologies, particularly artificial intelligence (AI), and the evolving nature of the industry.

Mark shared insights from his professional journey, detailing his background as a CPA and his co-founding of N-able in 2000, which focused on business transformation in the managed services sector. After merging his company with Chris Day’s and selling it to TELUS in January 2022, he has been involved in integration and building a venture fund for early-stage SaaS startups targeting the managed services market.

The conversation also explored the impact of digital work analytics on employee experience and customer satisfaction, suggesting that MSPs should adopt a data-driven approach to enhance service value. Mark discussed the importance of preparing financial statements and establishing advisory boards for MSPs with revenues below $10 million to increase market competitiveness. He addressed the integration of AI into business practices, advocating for a focus on understanding clients’ operational needs and leveraging data from existing tools.

