Syncro, a leading platform provider for growing Managed Service Providers (MSPs) and IT teams, announced the launch of Universal Billing, a new feature that tackles one of the MSP industry’s most persistent problems: missed billing for third-party licenses.

This enhancement expands Syncro’s already powerful recurring billing engine by incorporating license data from third-party tools and services offered through the Syncro Marketplace into recurring invoices. By eliminating the need for manual reconciliation between vendor reports and PSAs, Universal Billing helps MSPs streamline operations, reduce errors and capture previously lost revenue.

“If I were to ask a room full of MSPs how many have lost revenue to third-party licenses being missed or inaccurately billed, every single hand would go up — including mine,” said Andy Cormier, channel chief at Syncro and a former MSP owner. “Universal Billing is our love letter to billing admins everywhere. We know how painful it is to manually reconcile licenses between vendors and your PSA. It’s not just error-prone — it’s a complete waste of time.”

Universal Billing automatically pulls daily license counts from supported Syncro Marketplace vendors, maps them to customers and incorporates them into recurring invoices with pinpoint accuracy, even as usage fluctuates. At launch, the feature supports Proofpoint and will expand to all Marketplace offerings by year-end, including Microsoft licensing through Syncro’s new XMM™ platform.

Key Benefits of Universal Billing