JAMF, the standard in managing and securing Apple at work recently announced the release of its new Global Partner Program.

Built to accelerate the growth of partners helping organizations harness the power of Apple, the Global Partner Program will reach over 70 countries worldwide, leveraging a new points-based system, rewarding partners based on the value that they bring to customers, equipping them with the necessary resources, and removing program complexities while still offering the right things to the right partners at the right time.

Liz Benz, Chief Sales Officer at JAMF, discussed the Global Partner Program, which incentivizes partners through investment actions and performance actions, while accommodating diverse partner priorities. Liz highlighted the opportunity for MSPs to demonstrate their knowledge of the Apple environment and the support provided to them through localized training and resources.

