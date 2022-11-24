Threat intelligence plays an increasing role in the Security Operations Center (SOC) as security teams struggle to cope with the rising threat landscape. The DomainTools Global Partner Program features the company’s best-in-class threat intelligence solutions, providing channel partners with the tools needed to help enterprise security teams proactively detect emerging threats and attackers lurking in their networks.

The DomainTools Global Partner Program will expand existing channel relationships as well as build new partnerships across the globe. It offers a wide range of benefits to channel partners, including generous and simple margin structure for new and renewal business, access to in depth training, online deal registration, and joint promotional programs.

“I’m eager to deepen our existing partner relationships and to expand our incredible partner ecosystem,” said Tim Durant. “DomainTools seeks to work with a wide variety of partners, from cybersecurity technology companies , to VARs, and MSSPs. Each of these partners brings specialized expertise and market knowledge, and we’re excited about the opportunity to not only expand their portfolio but also work together to help augment an organization’s limited threat intelligence resources.”

In his new role, Tim will lead the DomainTools channel program and sales and revenue goals and will be responsible for go-to-market strategies within the diverse DomainTools partner ecosystem. Prior to DomainTools, Tim spent nearly a decade at Hitachi Vantara, where he was Sr. Director of Strategic Global Alliances.

To learn more about the new DomainTools Partner Program, please visit www.domaintools.com