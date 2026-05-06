For Managed Service Providers (MSPs), Value-Added Resellers (VARs), and system integrators, the demand for complex, high-performance network infrastructure has never been higher. As your clients expand into new market segments and adopt advanced technologies for Commercial AV and Enterprise networking applications, the complexity of deploying these solutions grows with them.

To help you take on larger, more complex projects with greater confidence and control, we’re introducing NETGEAR Customer Support and Premium Services: a structured portfolio that pairs tiered support with expert, project-based services across the full network lifecycle.

This expanded suite of offerings is designed to provide confidence, flexibility, and measurable value. By leveraging our technical expertise and resources, you can take on larger projects, streamline deployments, and ensure your clients receive the highest standard of network performance with support tailored to your business needs.

NETGEAR Premium Services: Expanding Your Capabilities Without the Complexity

In addition to our support tiers, NETGEAR Premium Services delivers a comprehensive portfolio of turnkey offerings designed to help you plan, deploy, operate, and optimize NETGEAR-based networks with confidence. Each service is led by experienced engineers and is structured to reduce risk, accelerate outcomes, and support your most mission-critical environments. Our portfolio includes:

Deployment Services: Benefit from hands-on, expert-led implementation and configuration for new installations, network refreshes, and expansions. Deploy your networks in alignment with best practices and ensure production readiness from day one.

Benefit from hands-on, expert-led implementation and configuration for new installations, network refreshes, and expansions. Deploy your networks in alignment with best practices and ensure production readiness from day one. Event Services: Gain mission-critical assistance for high-stakes, time-sensitive events such as live broadcasts, sporting events, and large-scale productions. Our experts offer design, configuration, validation, and real-time support—delivered remotely or onsite—ensuring performance when it matters most.

Gain mission-critical assistance for high-stakes, time-sensitive events such as live broadcasts, sporting events, and large-scale productions. Our experts offer design, configuration, validation, and real-time support—delivered remotely or onsite—ensuring performance when it matters most. Health Checks & Optimization: Proactively assess and enhance the health and performance of your network. Through targeted reviews and optimizations, we help you identify risks, strengthen reliability, and enhance scalability for sustained operational confidence.

Proactively assess and enhance the health and performance of your network. Through targeted reviews and optimizations, we help you identify risks, strengthen reliability, and enhance scalability for sustained operational confidence. Interoperability, Staging & Migration Services: Navigate complex integrations, pre-deployment staging, and transitions from legacy platforms with expert validation and controlled, low-risk migrations. Ensure seamless readiness and multi-vendor compatibility for every project.

Navigate complex integrations, pre-deployment staging, and transitions from legacy platforms with expert validation and controlled, low-risk migrations. Ensure seamless readiness and multi-vendor compatibility for every project. Custom Training & Enablement: Empower your teams with operational training tailored to your unique network design and configuration. Our focused sessions deliver best-practice walkthroughs, in-depth feature guidance, and practical troubleshooting strategies for greater readiness.

Empower your teams with operational training tailored to your unique network design and configuration. Our focused sessions deliver best-practice walkthroughs, in-depth feature guidance, and practical troubleshooting strategies for greater readiness. Fast Lane Service: Engage with a premium, high-touch partnership that delivers elevated responsiveness, direct senior engineering access, and a service experience aligned to your operational priorities. Fast Lane offers the flexibility and support intensity required for specialized or demanding deployments.

With NETGEAR Premium Services, you can engage with confidence at any stage of the network lifecycle—individually or through a comprehensive, lifecycle approach tailored to your evolving needs.

Why This Portfolio Matters: The NETGEAR Difference for Partners

When you integrate NETGEAR Customer Support and Premium Services into your portfolio, you unlock:

Confidence by Design: A structured service offering tailored for every stage—planning, deployment, and ongoing operations.

A structured service offering tailored for every stage—planning, deployment, and ongoing operations. Expertise on Demand: Direct access to the engineers behind the technology ensures fast resolution and seamless project execution.

Direct access to the engineers behind the technology ensures fast resolution and seamless project execution. Measurable Value: Tangible returns through reduced downtime, faster project completion, and the freedom to focus on core business activities.

Fuel Your Growth with NETGEAR

By adopting NETGEAR’s expanded services portfolio, partners benefit from:

New revenue streams through value-added service reselling

Greater differentiation in the market with expert-backed outcomes and predictable SLAs

Access to a complete solution for your customers—from warranty to full-lifecycle support

Partnering for Success

NETGEAR Professional Services and our new support structure equip you with the tools and expertise to deliver reliable, customized solutions at scale. Our commitment is to your business growth, operational confidence, and client success.

We invite all partners to explore these services and discover how to drive service excellence, new profitability, and streamlined project delivery.

Ready to elevate your service delivery? Log in to the partner portal today to explore support tiers, Premium Services options, and engagement paths – so you can confidently scope, deliver, and support your next deployment.

Learn more about Enterprise Support and Services here.