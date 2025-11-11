Guests from SOTI, a Canadian-based software company and a global leader in Enterprise Mobility Management (EMM) and IoT device management solutions.
Michael MacDougall, Sales Manager, Canada
Natalie Salazar, Senior Account Manager
Ishan Mahajan, Senior Sales Engineer
Gaurav Singla, Senior Director, Partner Management & Customer Renewals
The SOTI team discussed their roles and experiences, emphasizing the importance of building relationships with channel partners and understanding their challenges. They highlighted SOTI’s focus on mission-critical mobility, particularly the necessity of keeping devices operational in critical situations like those faced by emergency responders. They also addressed the significant impact that mobile device outages can have on business operations.