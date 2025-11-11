Guests from SOTI, a Canadian-based software company and a global leader in Enterprise Mobility Management (EMM) and IoT device management solutions.

Michael MacDougall, Sales Manager, Canada

Natalie Salazar, Senior Account Manager

Ishan Mahajan, Senior Sales Engineer

Gaurav Singla, Senior Director, Partner Management & Customer Renewals

The SOTI team discussed their roles and experiences, emphasizing the importance of building relationships with channel partners and understanding their challenges. They highlighted SOTI’s focus on mission-critical mobility, particularly the necessity of keeping devices operational in critical situations like those faced by emergency responders. They also addressed the significant impact that mobile device outages can have on business operations.