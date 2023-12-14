Congratulations to Britain’s 50 Best Managed IT Companies and Reseller Choice Award Winners for 2023

In the British IT channel, we do two major things every year.

We evaluate the best business practices of hundreds of channel partners (VARs, MSPs, MSSPs, and ITSPs), and the top 50 receive Britain’s 50 Best Managed IT Companies Awards. Every company must answer 200 questions so that our AI system, which is constantly learning from thousands of applications, can rate them. There is also a manual intervention because certain aspects of the assessment can only be completed by a human. Every channel partner should ask oneself these 200 questions at least once a year. See www.bestmanageditcompanies.com

We invite our over 6,000 Channel Partners in the United Kingdom to vote for their favourite vendors and distributors in a variety of categories. The companies with the most votes in each category win the Reseller Choice Award. The rankings and winners are determined exclusively by the channel partners who cast the most votes.

Here are Britain’s 2023 Reseller Choice Awards Winners:

TOP 10 Cloud Vendors:

Microsoft AWS Datto/Kaseya Connectwise Google Acronis HPE Open Text Trend Micro VMWare

TOP 10 Security Vendors:

Sophos Microsoft Palo Alto Networks Symantec Bitdefender Acronis Hornetsecurity TitanHQ Mimecast Check Point

Best Distributor: Arrow ECS

Best Emerging Vendor: NinjaOne

Best Overall Vendor: Microsoft

Check out and compare with past winners!

Best Managed IT Companies for 2022 (in alphabetical order):

1-Fix

Acutec

Aztech IT Solutions

Basic Business Systems

Bitsmart

Bondgate

Breeze Logic

Burton Technologies

CCS IT

Cloud Nexus

Cloudtech24

Codestone

Colins IT

Commercial IT Services

Computer Geeks

Cornerstone Business Solutions

Corona IT

Emerge Digital

EPX Technical Services

Everon

Final Step

First Stop IT

Heron IT

Ingenious

Iron Dome

ITRM

Kocho

LA Net

Marshall Info-Tech

MCS Group

Net Primates

No Problem Managed IT

Old Forge Technologies

Orbits IT

Provident IT Solutions

Ratcliff

Reformed IT

Resolution IT

S2 Computers

Start Tech

T-Tech

Team Metalogic

Techcare

Technology Associates

The PC Support Group

The Technologies Group

Think Cloud

Transputec

Urban Network

VirtueUK

Webby Tech

Your IT Department

The AWARD GALA CELEBRATION will take place in early 2024. Both award winners and finalists will be invited to join their colleagues in celebrating and networking with Britain’s Best of the Best! It will be a pleasant evening reception and dinner.

What comes next? We repeat this process in 2024, so mark your calendar for October 1st, 2024, when everything will be reopened.

Congratulations to all of the 2023 winners, and we hope to see you soon! Keep an eye out for eChannelNEWS media interviews with several of the winners.

We will be be bringing a third event to the United Kingdom in 2024!

It’s called the Cybersecurity Defense Ecosystem, and it can help you strengthen your cybersecurity managed service business model in a variety of ways. Details will be announced later, however the CDE will be introduced on the same day as the Awards Reception and Dinner. Everyone is welcome to attend for free to discover why and how the CDE may assist in improving your cybersecurity business on multiple levels!