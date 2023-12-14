Congratulations to Britain’s 50 Best Managed IT Companies and Reseller Choice Award Winners for 2023
In the British IT channel, we do two major things every year.
- We evaluate the best business practices of hundreds of channel partners (VARs, MSPs, MSSPs, and ITSPs), and the top 50 receive Britain’s 50 Best Managed IT Companies Awards. Every company must answer 200 questions so that our AI system, which is constantly learning from thousands of applications, can rate them. There is also a manual intervention because certain aspects of the assessment can only be completed by a human. Every channel partner should ask oneself these 200 questions at least once a year. See www.bestmanageditcompanies.com
- We invite our over 6,000 Channel Partners in the United Kingdom to vote for their favourite vendors and distributors in a variety of categories. The companies with the most votes in each category win the Reseller Choice Award. The rankings and winners are determined exclusively by the channel partners who cast the most votes.
Here are Britain’s 2023 Reseller Choice Awards Winners:
TOP 10 Cloud Vendors:
- Microsoft
- AWS
- Datto/Kaseya
- Connectwise
- Acronis
- HPE
- Open Text
- Trend Micro
- VMWare
TOP 10 Security Vendors:
- Sophos
- Microsoft
- Palo Alto Networks
- Symantec
- Bitdefender
- Acronis
- Hornetsecurity
- TitanHQ
- Mimecast
- Check Point
Best Distributor: Arrow ECS
Best Emerging Vendor: NinjaOne
Best Overall Vendor: Microsoft
Check out and compare with past winners!
Best Managed IT Companies for 2022 (in alphabetical order):
- 1-Fix
- Acutec
- Aztech IT Solutions
- Basic Business Systems
- Bitsmart
- Bondgate
- Breeze Logic
- Burton Technologies
- CCS IT
- Cloud Nexus
- Cloudtech24
- Codestone
- Colins IT
- Commercial IT Services
- Computer Geeks
- Cornerstone Business Solutions
- Corona IT
- Emerge Digital
- EPX Technical Services
- Everon
- Final Step
- First Stop IT
- Heron IT
- Ingenious
- Iron Dome
- ITRM
- Kocho
- LA Net
- Marshall Info-Tech
- MCS Group
- Net Primates
- No Problem Managed IT
- Old Forge Technologies
- Orbits IT
- Provident IT Solutions
- Ratcliff
- Reformed IT
- Resolution IT
- S2 Computers
- Start Tech
- T-Tech
- Team Metalogic
- Techcare
- Technology Associates
- The PC Support Group
- The Technologies Group
- Think Cloud
- Transputec
- Urban Network
- VirtueUK
- Webby Tech
- Your IT Department
The AWARD GALA CELEBRATION will take place in early 2024. Both award winners and finalists will be invited to join their colleagues in celebrating and networking with Britain’s Best of the Best! It will be a pleasant evening reception and dinner.
What comes next? We repeat this process in 2024, so mark your calendar for October 1st, 2024, when everything will be reopened.
Congratulations to all of the 2023 winners, and we hope to see you soon! Keep an eye out for eChannelNEWS media interviews with several of the winners.
We will be be bringing a third event to the United Kingdom in 2024!
It’s called the Cybersecurity Defense Ecosystem, and it can help you strengthen your cybersecurity managed service business model in a variety of ways. Details will be announced later, however the CDE will be introduced on the same day as the Awards Reception and Dinner. Everyone is welcome to attend for free to discover why and how the CDE may assist in improving your cybersecurity business on multiple levels!