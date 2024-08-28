During this conversation, Marcel Del Prado, Senior Director Of Channel Americas at Pentera, outlined the company’s vision for continuous testing tools and the need for constant threat exposure management practices. He highlighted the company’s growth, including becoming a unicorn in 2020 and achieving 520% ARR growth since 2021, its global presence with over 1000 clients in 60 markets and 20 verticals, and the impact of uncovering misconfigurations and vulnerabilities in clients’ networks.

Marcel provided insights into the company’s engagement with channel partners, detailing their three-tier channel program designed to support growth objectives. He emphasized the importance of channel partners in reaching sales targets and the modularized training component of the program. The program’s flexibility allows partners to conduct proof of concepts, offer managed services, and adapt to specific market needs.