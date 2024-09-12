Join us for an insightful webinar on October 9th, 2024, where we will explore the 2024 Dell Roadmap and the role of AI in enhancing the PC experience.

As AI evolves and permeates many elements of technology, it is critical to understand how these advances affect systems engineering and corporate IT infrastructures.

Is your company ready to meet the demands of present and future AI workloads?

This talk will look at how Dell is well positioned to help enterprises of all sizes utilize AI PC solutions. Learn how our cutting-edge technology can keep you ahead of the AI curve and improve your IT infrastructure. Our product experts will be accessible live to answer questions and provide personalized information.

In addition, we will discuss the intersection of Generative AI (GenAI) and cybersecurity. We will lay the framework for understanding GenAI’s current limits and its role in enhancing existing security technology. Learn how GenAI can improve threat detection, automate routine tasks, and help write detailed security reports, all while emphasizing the importance of human experience in validating AI-driven findings.

Don’t pass up this opportunity to learn vital skills and plan for the future of AI in your IT initiatives. Join us to ensure that your company is prepared to effectively harness these breakthroughs.

