As AI evolves and permeates many elements of technology, it is critical to understand how these advances affect systems engineering and corporate IT infrastructures. Is your company ready to meet the demands of present and future AI workloads?

This talk looks at how Dell is well positioned to help enterprises of all sizes utilize AI PC solutions. Learn how their cutting-edge technology can keep you ahead of the AI curve and improve your IT infrastructure.

In addition, we discuss the intersection of Generative AI (GenAI) and cybersecurity. We lay the framework for understanding GenAI’s current limits and its role in enhancing existing security technology. Learn how GenAI can improve threat detection, automate routine tasks, and help write detailed security reports, all while emphasizing the importance of human experience in validating AI-driven findings.

Don’t pass up this opportunity to learn vital skills and plan for the future of AI in your IT initiatives.

Speakers:

– Abbey Halley, Senior Analyst – CSG Field Product Manager, Dell

– Ed Rivera, Advisory Solutions Principal | Resiliency & Security, Dell

– Laura Ball, Dell Expert Network Program Manager, Dell

– Robert Furrow, Consultant, Client Solutions Group, Dell