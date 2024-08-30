EQT recently acquired a majority stake in Acronis. Founded in 2003, Acronis is a leading IT solutions vendor for Managed Service Providers, offering a natively integrated, highly efficient cybersecurity and data protection platform.

During this interview, Ezequiel Steiner, CEO of Acronis and Julian discussed the investment partnership with EQT, emphasizing that the partnership will not change the company’s vision and strategy, but will bring in know-how and connections. The conversation also addressed the complexities of understanding industry mergers and acquisitions, as well as the prevalent perception of private equity transactions, with an emphasis on the potential for growth rather than cost reduction.

The speakers also engaged in a detailed discussion about the challenges faced by service providers in managing complex IT infrastructure and cybersecurity threats. They emphasized the need for a simplified, integrated platform that can address the issues of limited human resources and increasing workloads.

