We have had the pleasure again to chat with Jay McBain, Chief Analyst at Canalys, on the current state of MSPs, with Jay providing insights from recent surveys that showed optimism and growth trends among managed service providers. The discussion highlighted the increasing importance of channel partners in the tech industry, referencing a Salesforce survey that indicated 89% of sales departments are now leveraging partners. Julian and Jay discussed the need for vendors to support their partners and adapt to the evolving partnership landscape, which includes more than traditional distribution channels. They also touched on the relationship between marketplaces and MSPs, the concept of MSPs private labeling marketplaces, and the importance of having an SEO strategy for each marketplace.

Jay McBain spoke about the role of AI and geography in selecting MSPs, noting how AI algorithms help narrow down options based on customer needs and how geography affects buyer preferences. The conversation also covered the current and future implications of AI in channel partnerships, the slow progress in monetization, and the potential for significant transformation. Additionally, they addressed the issue of industry burnout, attributing it to excessive notifications and the need for skepticism in the digital age.

The meeting wrapped up with a discussion on the recent wave of layoffs and the factors behind this trend. Jay provided an analysis that suggested the layoffs are part of a strategic move by companies to improve margins in a challenging economic environment. Julian expressed concerns about the impact of technology acquisitions on the channel community and industry sustainability, stressing the importance of long-term planning.

Check out Jay’s Predictions for 2024: https://www.e-channelnews.com/2024-predictions-from-jay-mcbain/