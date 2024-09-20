Acronis prides itself on a channel-first business strategy, as is a testament to their MSP Academy, a dedicated platform aimed at addressing key challenges faced by MSPs.

Gaidar Magdanurov, President of Acronis, described the challenges faced by MSPs in cybersecurity and management, including the threat of breaches and the high volume of security incidents. He discussed the evolution of MSP Academy, which now provides sales and marketing education for partners through bite-sized learning modules, as they found that training and education courses not only alleviated MSP pain points, but strengthened revenue by 60% and reduced support incidents by 40%.

The conversation also covered the changing dynamics of customer preferences, with an emphasis on the increasing reliance on digital solutions and the need for MSPs to adapt and innovate in addressing customer needs. He explored the difficulties MSPs encounter when selling cybersecurity solutions to businesses, highlighting the gap between technical and financial decision-makers and the importance of educating employees to address shadow IT.

Check out his blog about reasons why MSPs fail: https://mspnotes.com/why-do-managed-service-provider-businesses-fail

Also see our past in-person interview with Gaidar: https://www.e-channelnews.com/interview-with-acronis-president-at-cyberfit-2022-event/