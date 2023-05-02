Randy Jeter, Andrew Laughter, William Hiatt and Dylan Bouterse, announced the merger of four technology advisory firms to form Procure IT, a game-changing data-driven IT procurement and management company.

Procure IT promises to combine people, processes and software to create an industry-first platform for IT sourcing and spend, performance and risk management.

“We believe the market demands more than another – albeit bigger – technology consulting firm,” said Randy Jeter, Procure IT Managing Partner and former RapidScale CEO. “Procure IT’s mission is to become an IT procurement and management company powered by a data-driven platform for predictive IT purchasing, cost control, performance and risk management.”



Merging Resources & Leadership

Procure IT was formed from the merger of four technology companies: