John Nellen, CEO of Todyl, emphasized the necessity for a consolidated threat management platform to streamline the multitude of security tools utilized by managed service providers (MSPs) and IT professionals, highlighting how their solution integrates SIEM, EDR, and SASE offerings to enhance operational efficiency and security outcomes.

John also elaborated on Todyl’s ongoing enhancements in threat and compliance management, including the development of SASE components and a new anomaly framework. He discussed the upgrades to software agents for end-user devices and the company’s commitment to supporting partners through a robust partner program that includes marketing toolkits and enablement materials.