In this episode, we sit down with Tom Boggs, VP of Service Delivery at BCN, to explore why the modern MSP battleground has shifted from basic connectivity to high-level service execution. With over 30 years in the game, BCN is positioning itself as a leader in managed technology solutions—ranging from SD-WAN and SASE to full-lifecycle managed services.

Tom breaks down how BCN moves beyond traditional technical metrics by utilizing Experience-Level Agreements (XLAs). By blending real-time customer feedback with process data, BCN ensures that uptime actually translates to a positive user experience. We also discuss the ideal BCN customer—multi-site enterprises requiring robust connectivity overlays—and how BCN is cautiously but effectively integrating AI. From self-healing SD-WAN networks to internal project onboarding tools, Tom highlights a pragmatic approach to innovation that prioritizes data privacy over open AI risks.