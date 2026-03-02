Guest: Allan Weiss, Regional Sales Manager, Canada East at Pax8, a global “born-in-the-cloud” technology marketplace that has largely displaced traditional IT distribution for MSPs.

Allan described a strategic shift called “managed intelligence,” framing it as an inflection comparable to the industry move from break/fix to managed services. He emphasized human-guided digital workforces designed to improve efficiency and outcomes rather than simply reducing headcount.

At the event Pax will present plans to package managed capabilities as agent-based services, promote new monetization models that charge for outcomes, and soon introduce an “agent store” to distribute these agents to partners. This approach is a way for MSPs to deliver measurable results and create recurring revenue streams.

