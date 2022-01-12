Netrix announced the appointment of Russell P. Reeder as Chief Executive Officer of Netrix. Reeder, who previously served as Executive Chairman of Netrix’s Board of Directors, joins from Infrascale, a cloud-based data protection, backup and disaster recovery solution provider, where he has been CEO since 2019.

Reeder succeeds Rob Dang, who joined Netrix in 2012 and was named CEO following its acquisition by affiliates of OceanSound Partners, LP (“OceanSound”) in July 2020. Dang will continue to serve on the Board of Directors and has been appointed Vice Chairman where he will actively focus on strategic acquisitions, product strategy, and supporting key customer and partner relationships.

“It has been an honor to lead the talented team at Netrix. As the Company continues to mature, I felt that the time for a transition was right,” Dang stated. “Russ’s skills are well-suited for the opportunities ahead, particularly his experience delivering growth and a scalable operational framework, which will be crucial as we expand our global delivery footprint, enhance our service offerings, and provide differentiated IT solutions to our customers. I am looking forward to continuing my active involvement in strategic growth initiatives, partnering with Russ, OceanSound, and our management team, and supporting our talented team of associates and our customers and partners.”

“Since the firm’s founding, I have been exploring opportunities to work with the OceanSound team as we are strongly aligned around core principles, specifically a shared focus on value creation achieved via revenue growth and operational excellence. I was thrilled to join the Board of Directors at Netrix following OceanSound’s investment and have been impressed by the culture of growth and unwavering focus on customers I have experienced,” commented Reeder. “Our portfolio of solutions positions Netrix in a vast and high-growth market, and I look forward to partnering with Rob, OceanSound, the senior leadership, and our team of nearly 800 personnel worldwide. The combination of our technology capabilities and partnership approach to customer relationships will continue to enhance our market position and advance us toward our goal of becoming the leading provider of mission-critical IT solutions for the mid-market.”

“I’ve known and worked with Russ for nearly a decade since GoDaddy acquired Media Temple – his track record overseeing transformational growth and operational excellence in the enterprise IT sector positions him for success as the new CEO of Netrix. We are thrilled to have a proven leader of his caliber take the helm as we continue executing on our growth and value creation strategy,” said Ted Coons, Co-Founder and Partner at OceanSound. “Over the last decade, Rob has shepherded the transformation of Netrix from a regional value-added reseller into a leading provider of mission-critical IT solutions with a global footprint. His customer-centric approach and the growth-oriented culture he has fostered are core to what drew us to Netrix. We look forward to the continued partnership as he transitions into his new role as Vice Chairman,” added David Stein, Principal at OceanSound.

Prior to Infrascale, Reeder served as President and CEO of the U.S. business of OVHcloud, a French cloud computing company, where he oversaw the acquisition and integration of vCloud Air from VMware in 2017. Previously, Reeder served on the Executive Leadership Team at GoDaddy, following the acquisition of Media Temple, where he served as President and COO, by GoDaddy in 2013. He currently serves on the Board of Directors of the Children’s Science Center of Northern Virginia and the Advisory Board at Virtru. Reeder graduated with a B.S. in Computer Information Systems from James Madison University where he currently serves as the Chairman of the Advisory Council for the Madison Center for Civic Engagement. He is active in the Young Presidents’ Organization and participated in the Harvard Business School President’s Program in Leadership.

Source: Netrix