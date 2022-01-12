Had a conversation with Marc Inderhees about his journey in the channel. After 16 years at Cisco, he has achieved many things including building their channel partner ecosystem. He recently left to join Appgate as Director MSP Channel Sales. Marc’s experience is deep and wide and brings some solid perspectives in the channel. It was a pleasure to discuss his story and bring it to our community. His advice is solid! Check out the full conversation.
Home Channel Leaders Channel Chief Interview – Marc Inderhees