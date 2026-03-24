We will kick off the event the moment you arrive. We will be there to meet and greet you!

Julian Lee, Publisher of eChannelNEWS (English and Franglais), Paolo Del Nibletto, Journalist and Channel Chief (English Only) and Randal Wark Journalist, Mastermind Peer-Group and MSP Analysis and Practitioner. (Perfectly Bilingual).We are committed to guiding everyone through this experience, with strong local support from Quebecers Simon-David Williams and our own Marie-Claude Rouleau, ensuring both English and French languages are fully covered. We are also planning to implement real-time, automated closed caption translation displayed on a screen.

The presentation will offer focused, eye-opening insights into the Canadian IT sector, addressing the broader economic climate, including inflation, tariffs, and other headwinds impacting the country. We will analyze current business and customer sentiments and examine the new and existing trends that are driving growth in the face of what many are calling a new world order. What should the channel community be focusing on in the short and long terms.

Join us for an incredible two-day of networking and innovation at: https://www.channelnext.ca/event/channelnext26-east-24th-year/