QNAP will organize its Partner connect event in 3 main cities in Canada (Toronto, Montreal, Vancouver).

At QNAP Partner Connect 2023, they will demonstrate their latest technologies to help Managed service providers succeed in this challenging digital transformation which include QNAP public cloud service, uCPE, QuWAN/SD-WAN, network detection & response (NDR) and different backup applications that have immense importance in today`s data safety and security.

Location and Date:

Toronto – Sep 28, 2023 – Hilton Toronto Airport Hotel

Montreal – Oct 4, 2023 – Novotel Montreal Airport

Vancouver – Oct 11, 2023 – Sheraton Vancouver Airport Hotel

Registration Link: https://www.qnap.com/event/2023/qnap-partners-connect/en-us/