Revelstoke, a next-generation enterprise Security Orchestration, Automation, and Response (SOAR) company, launched the Revelstoke Express Partner Program to expand the company’s partnerships with a community of value-added partners, security service providers, and alliance partners.

Devoid of complex go-to-market barriers and pages and pages of legalese, Revelstoke designed the Express Partner Program to help Revelstoke partners generate revenue and better serve the needs of their customers. The radically simple partner program delivers industry-leading profit margins for Revelstoke Express members looking to capitalize on the demand for a SOAR solution that keeps its promises.

Revelstoke offers Chief Information Security Officers (CISOs) and security analysts the only next-generation SOAR solution built on a unified data layer (UDL). Revelstoke automates analysis, eliminates software development needs, optimizes workflows, prevents vendor lock, scales processes, and quickly and effectively allows analysts to get to the root of incidents.

“Our product is different from every other SOAR platform, so we thought our partner program should be as well. It should offer large profits and high margins,” said Claudia Slane, Revelstoke’s senior director of alliances/channel. “We want partners who will promote Revelstoke with heart, collaborate with us, and understand the value that we are offering to a market thirsty for a SOAR solution that makes the jobs of security analysts easier and more effective.”

Revelstoke will offer Express partners a dedicated regional channel and marketing resource, lead sharing from Revelstoke marketing and sales and efforts, and marketing funds to support proposals on a case-by-case basis.

For more information, visit Revelstoke.io.