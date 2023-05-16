Julian recently had a chat with Antoine Jebara, General Manager of MSP Products at JumpCloud.

Antoine’s role is to drive JumpCloud’s MSP vision and strategy and continuously tailor JumpCloud’s offerings to cater to the needs of partners and their customers. Prior to joining JumpCloud, Antoine was the co-founder and CEO of MYKI, a growth-stage startup focused on decentralized password & 2FA management for MSPs, which was acquired by JumpCloud in February 2022.

JumpCloud helps IT teams Make Work Happen by centralizing management of user identities and devices, enabling small and medium-sized enterprises to adopt Zero Trust security models. The company recently announced it is partnering with Google Cloud on a new joint offering that enables businesses to combine Google Workspace with the open directory platform provided by JumpCloud to strengthen their security and how they manage hybrid workforces. Find out more at www.jumpcloud.com or check out our last interview with CMO Cate Lochead https://www.e-channelnews.com/women-in-tech-interview-cate-lochead/