Natasha Royer Coons has been in the channel for quite some time. She is a proven entrepreneur and accomplished executive with more than 25 years of experience in the telecommunications industry. She cut her teeth at Sprint in enterprise sales and sales engineering management before founding TeraNova, a mobility and expense management provider. In 2018, TeraNova was acquired by Advantix. When that happened, she became an equity partner and CRO of Advantix, leading all channel development and initiatives.

Since the merger, with Natasha leading Advantix’s channel development, sales, marketing and several strategic initiatives, the company quadrupled revenue and is poised to double in size again by mid-2024. In March 2023, Natasha was elevated to chief executive officer, succeeding Co-Founder Brad Frazier who is pursuing a lifelong passion in fitness and training professional athletes.

Her motto: “Find a job you like and you will never have to work another day in your life.” Her favorite book: “Ally Up” by Di Ciruolo