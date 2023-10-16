Gurucul, derived from Sanskrit words guru (‘teacher’ or ‘master’) and kula (‘family’ or ‘home’) is a visionary Next-Gen SIEM provider. They recently announced major upgrades to the Gurucul Partner Program as part of its commitment to a Channel-First sales motion. The enhancements improve the ability for Gurucul and its selling partners to co-develop and deliver exceptional value to enterprises looking to achieve faster business outcomes from their technology investment. Partners can offer the most advanced, AI-powered, Threat Detection and Incident Response platform (TDIR) while increasing profitability with up to a 100% increase in deal registration discounts and high margins.

Gurucul’s products are delivered through partners via Software as a Service, subscription licensing, or an MSSP model for customers that prefer the solution as a service. Gurucul adapted and augmented its MSSP offering with administrator training and customer onboarding. There are also flexible license and billing models available to meet the needs of customers and partners in all markets globally.

The Gurucul Partner Program fosters joint success by providing compelling top-line and bottom-line growth opportunities to Gurucul partners. Members, which include Managed Security Service Providers, Global Solution Providers, Global System Integrators, Value-added Resellers and Distributors, enjoy highly competitive gross profit margins, sales and technical support, and a wide range of marketing, sales and technical enablement tools.

For details, visit www.gurucul.com